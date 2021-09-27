Ex-policeman found guilty of murder

Former police constable Oshane Thompson has been found guilty of murder and is to be sentenced on October 22.

Thompson was convicted on Friday in the Home Circuit Court.

He was found guilty of the May 2017 fatal shooting of Kriston Pearson at a party in Trinity, St Mary.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says during its probe it was reported that the deceased and Thompson had an altercation that resulted in the shooting.

Thompson was a suspect in the incident and had been interviewed under caution by INDECOM.

Shortly after, he resigned from the police force and left the island for the United States.

Thompson was subsequently deported to Jamaica and was later arrested by the police on August 30, 2018.

He was subsequently charged following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to INDECOM, the judge said that the use of a firearm was unnecessary, unjustified and that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt and negated Thompson's self-defence claim.

