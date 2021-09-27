Homemade firearm seized in St James

A homemade firearm was seized by the police in an operation in Flankers, St James.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a team conducted an operation in the community.

An abandoned building was searched and the firearm was found.

Investigation continues.

