Homemade firearm seized in St James
Published:Monday | September 27, 2021 | 11:52 AM
A homemade firearm was seized by the police in an operation in Flankers, St James.
No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.
The police report that about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a team conducted an operation in the community.
An abandoned building was searched and the firearm was found.
Investigation continues.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.