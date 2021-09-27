Karen Cross expelled from PNP

The People's National Party (PNP) has expelled controversial member Karen Cross.

The decision was made on Monday during a meeting of the party's executive committee.

In a statement, the PNP did not detail the reasons for the expulsion.

However, it said the decision was made after considering a report of its disciplinary committee and in accordance with Section 260 of the party's constitution.

The expulsion takes immediate effect.

Cross has been in a legal wrangling with PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell over allegations she made about him.

Campbell has sued her for defamation in a matter that is now before the court.

Cross has also been actively protesting against the current leadership of the party.

On Thursday she led a demonstration at the gate of the party on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

