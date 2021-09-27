MOH inks deal with 11 private entities to offer COVID-19 jab

Eleven private entities have joined forces with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to inoculate Jamaicans against COVID-19.

Representatives from the companies that provide healthcare services signed an agreement this morning with Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton to seal the initiative announced by the Government recently.

The signing took place at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

Under the arrangement, the health providers will use their facilities to vaccinate Jamaicans free of cost.

The Government will pay the companies or individuals carrying out the vaccinations based on the number of jabs administered.

Addressing the new players who will begin to administer the jab shortly, Tufton urged them not only to be facilitators but advocates of the national vaccination drive.

“It's a simple process, we provide the vaccines free, they promote their locations and people go there or make appointments and they get their vaccinations,” the health minister said.

He said the entities will be administering two vaccines that are available at this point – the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson.

Tufton announced that, to date, 728,000 doses of vaccines have been administered, broken down into 499,000 people who received the first dose, 217,000 who received two doses and 25,000 Jamaicans who have been given the single dose Johnson and Johnson.

Here are the entities which will be providing the jab:

1. Vein Centres of Jamaica

2. Health Plus Associates

3. Online Medics

4. Fontana Limited

5. Portmore Health Complex

6. Windsor Wellness Centre

7. Baywest Wellness Hospital

8. Winchester Surgical & Medical Institute/Winchester Laboratory

9. Hospiten

10. Medical Associates

11. The private practice of Dr Michelle Holt, Nuttall Medical Centre in St Andrew

