OUR probing complaints of frequent power outages

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) says it is probing complaints of frequent power outages in several communities across Jamaica.

The OUR says some Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) customers in Clarendon, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and Trelawny have claimed that the power goes daily and lasts for prolonged periods.

In addition, the regulator says it has also received correspondence from the Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh, about this ongoing occurrence, which he says is affecting several communities in Clarendon.

Further, it says it has taken note of remarks made on the issue by the Member of Parliament for South East St Andrew, Julian Robinson.

The OUR is advising that it has already started its investigation and that had written to JPS in August requesting information that can assist in its probe.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It says it is awaiting a response from JPS and will provide a further update once it has completed its investigation.

In the meantime, OUR says it has not approved any policy or measure that would see the use of outages as a means to control electricity losses.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.