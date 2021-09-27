September 30 deadline to register for next voters’ list

The deadline to register for the next voters' list is this Thursday, September 30.

The list is scheduled to be published on November 30.

Persons intending to have their name added to the voters' list must apply in person at any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office.

Individuals who register after September 30 will have to wait to be added to the May 31, 2022 list.

Individuals interested in applying for registration are asked to visit any EOJ constituency office to have their application completed.

Following the application process, the registrant should expect their residence to be verified to complete the application process.

Electors who meet the September 30 deadline should expect to receive the newly designed voter identification card by mid-December.

Registered electors who have not yet applied for a renewal are encouraged to do so, as the current voter ID card expires on December 31, 2021.

To be eligible for registration, individuals must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen, at least 18 years of age, and must be ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 months prior to registration.

