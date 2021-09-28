312 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 18 more COVID-19, pushing the tally to 1,859.

Those who have died are:

Kingston & St Andrew

* A 60-year-old woman

* A 75-year-old female

* A 51-year-old female

* A 68-year-old man

* A 70-year-old male

* A 75-year-old woman

* A 93-year-old man

St Catherine

* A 76-year-old man

* A 57-year-old man

* A 35-year-old male

* A 41-year-old woman

* A 77-year-old male

Trelawny

* A 69-year-old female

* An 82-year-old male

* A 70-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* A 76-year-old woman from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

St Ann

* A 60-year-old man

Westmoreland

* A 97-year-old man

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 24 and September 26.

Meanwhile, there were 312 new cases with ages ranging from six days to 97 years, pushing the total to 83,342 with 28,370 being active.

Of the new cases, 169 are women and 143 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 75

* St Catherine - 64

* St James - 37

* St Thomas - 31

* Clarendon - 21

* Westmoreland - 17

* Hanover - 14

* St Mary - 13

* Manchester - 10

* St Ann - 10

* St Elizabeth - 7

* Portland - 7

* Trelawny - 6

A total of 1,341 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 30.8%.

In the meantime, there were 239 more recoveries, increasing the total to 52,531.

Some 608 persons are in hospital with 149 being moderately ill, 92 severely ill and 42 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 36,892 are at home.

