Clansman Gang Trial | Case adjourned due to unavailability of key witness

The Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning had another early adjourned due to the unavailability of the prosecution's star witness.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes explained that the issue that resulted in the non-appearance of the witness was not his fault.

When the trial was called up in the Home Circuit Court this morning, Sykes informed that the witness was not ready and ordered the court to break for 30 minutes.

However, he returned almost an hour and a half later and adjourned the court after indicating that the issue with the witness would not be resolved today.

The trial is expected to resume tomorrow.

Reputed One Don Gang leader Andre Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The offences with which they are charged include being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to commit murder and facilitating arson.

They are being accused of being a part of the One Don Gang, which carried out a range of murders, conspiracies to commit murder, extortion and arson throughout St Catherine between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019

One Don Gang was reportedly established following a split of Clansman amid an internal power struggle between the reputed leader of the Clansman Gang Tesha Miller and Bryan, who was allegedly Miller's top lieutenant.

- Tanesha Mundle

