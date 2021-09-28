Give Back Jamaica gifts shoes to Crescent Primary kids

The smile that stretched across the face of Malika Pettigrew on September 22 breached even the face mask she wore as she was fitted with a pair of shoes, courtesy of Give Back Jamaica, Inc.

“I am very pleased with this gift. It feels great on my feet,” Pettigrew said, beaming. “My mother won’t have to worry that I need shoes now.”

The Crescent Primary School student was one of 226 recipients of shoes purchased from local company Sammy’s at a discounted cost of $500,000.

The founder of the charity organisation, Dr Evelyn Richardson, is a past student of Crescent Primary.

Having been established one year ago, Give Back Jamaica remains committed to the Spanish Town-based institution.

Richardson has vivid memories of her mother being at the school gate. It is her story of personal want that has inspired her to give back to others, she said.

The Crescent Primary initiative is set to be expanded, with other benevolent activities slated to come on stream.

Hopeton Brown, president of the non-profit organisation, said there are plans for a child sponsorship project involving financing of lunches.

“We are here to support the school wholeheartedly,” Brown said. “The smiles on the faces of these recipients are priceless. We decided to do business with Sammy’s as we want to support the local economy, and we get a good deal there.”

Brown, a Kingston College alumnus and an engineer by profession, said giving back is crucial.

The project at Crescent Primary was coordinated locally by its grade-one teacher Janet Naughty.

“We know of students not coming to school because they have no shoes,” Naughty said. “This donation will help to lift the lives of many. Despite this being a time of virtual learning, we want to prepare them totally.”

The school’s principal, Anthony Francis, was also appreciative of the gesture.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com