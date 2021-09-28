Guardian Group Foundation donates $5 million to students

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Guardian Group Foundation (GGF), which has had a long history of making important contributions to education, has again come good for the sector, donating over $5 million in scholarships, grants, bursaries, and book vouchers to some 28 students across the island.

The latest donations form part of the foundation’s thrust to positively impact communities across the island while contributing to the development of the local education system.

According to Eric Hosin, the president of Guardian Life, the annual Scholarship & Grants Awards Presentation, which was held at the Guardian Life boardroom in Kingston, was not the glittering affair they would have liked because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to have a grand affair, but due to the pandemic, we kept our safety as a priority and in keeping with strict government guidelines,” said Hosin, in explaining this year’s low-keyed event. “You are all superstars, but your health is a top priority for us.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Gladstone Lewars, the chairman of the Guardian Group Foundation, said the foundation was keen on pushing and promoting education and was only too happy to assist the nation’s children in whatever way they could.

“One of our big pillars of focus is education. On an annual basis, the foundation provides support in cash and kind to several students across the island. As we have done over several years, the Guardian Group Foundation is keen on building communities and assisting where we can to grow the young minds of Jamaica,” explained Lewars.

The highlight of the awards presentation was the GGF’s honouring of the top-performing boy, John-Mark Little, and top girl, Jaida Grossett, who are children of Guardian Life policyholders. Each scholarship is valued at $70,000 per year for five years at the secondary school.

Little, a seventh-grade student at Cornwall College in Montego Bay, St James, described the scholarship as a blessing, especially against the background that he is facing a health challenge.

“I am extremely happy for this scholarship from the Guardian Group Foundation. They are truly a blessing to me, especially because it hasn’t always been easy,” said Little. “Having an eye disease, the device I had was not suitable to see things clearly for my online classes. I can now purchase a bigger and more suitable device that will aid in me seeing my classes online. My aim is to ensure that I continue to do well and make my late uncle, who was like a father to me, proud.”

The foundation also honoured, for the third consecutive year, the National Top Boy and Top Girl in the Primary Exit Profile. The 2021 Top Boy, Veerendra Biragie, from Hosanna Kindergarten and Preparatory School; and Top Girl Kyla Campbell, from Creative Kids Learning Academy will both be attending Campion College and will each receive scholarships valued at $200,000 per year for five years at the secondary-school level.

The foundation also provided grants to the top performing boy and girl from the Edward Seaga, Alpha, and Duhaney Park Primary schools in Kingston and the Sunbury All-Age School in Clarendon.