Internet cable theft disrupts online classes at Kellits High in Clarendon

Students and teachers at Kellits High School in Clarendon are among those now suffering without broadband Internet as thieves have stolen fibre optic cables in the area.

The vandals yesterday cut and stole cables in the McNie to Douglas Castle area.

The damage is extensive.

Kellits' principal Texal Christie told The Gleaner that students and teachers are trying to cope.

Christie said they have turned to mobile data to continue classes, but stressed that this is challenging as the service is intermittent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He blasted the action of the thieves saying it hurts the development of the community.

“With the online classes, we really cannot afford to lose any time. We just cannot afford it. I am appealing to Flow to fix it. I know it's not their fault, it's the vandals but we need it,” he said.

Attempts to get an update from telecoms company Flow have been unsuccessful.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.