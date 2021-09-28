Opposition questions Ruel Reid's leave arrangements

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South East Julian Robinson today tabled questions concerning the leave of former Education Minister Ruel Reid from his duties as principal of Jamaica College.

The questions, which are to be answered by Education Minister Fayval Williams, interrogate issues relating to Reid's contract and any recommendations that the Jamaica College school board might have made to the ministry in 2019.

Robinson, the Opposition Spokesman on Finance, is also asking Williams to confirm the length of time Reid has been on leave and the period for which the leave was approved.

The education minister is also being asked to indicate the type or category of leave the principal of Jamaica College is currently on and the conditions surrounding the leave arrangements.

Reid who is before the court on corruption charges has written to Jamaica College seeking a five-year extension of his leave.

His current leave expires in November this year.

If approved, Reid would remain on leaver until 2026 at which time he would retire.

Robinson's questions for Williams:

1. Can the minister confirm if the Board of Jamaica College made a recommendation to the Ministry of Education in 2019 about the future of its Principal?

2. If the answer to part 1 is in the affirmative, will the minister please state what the recommendation was?

3. Can the minister indicate the ministry's response to the recommendation from the Board of Jamaica College?

3. Can the minister confirm if the salaries and emoluments of the Principal and Acting Principal of Jamaica College are paid by the ministry and if so, please state what these are?

4. Can the minister confirm the length of time the principal of Jamaica College has been on leave and the period for which it was approved?

5. Can the minister indicate the type or category of leave the principal of Jamaica College is currently on and whether it was conditional on him being a Minister of Government? If not, what, if any, were the conditions of the leave?

6. Can the minister state the ministry's policy with respect to the salaries and emoluments paid to teachers and principals who are arrested and charged and are facing the Courts?

