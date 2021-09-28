Over 20,000 vaccinated under private sector initiative

More than 20,000 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 under the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI).

The initiative, which is a collaboration among the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, started eight weeks ago and up to Friday, September 24, some 20,213 jabs were administered to private sector employees and their dependents.

The PSVI says it has delivered the programme across eight parishes and in sectors such as global services (BPO), tourism, manufacturing, finance, transportation, telecommunications, distribution and retail.

It says over the period it partnered with and staged vaccination exercises at more than 34 company sites, adding that it conducts a weekly operation at its Waterloo Centre in St Andrew.

“Our mandate with the PSVI vaccination programme is to ensure efficient and convenient access to vaccinations for employees in the productive sector, which is ultimately our way of helping to accelerate the pace of the national vaccination plan across the country,” explained Peter Melhado, chair of the PSVI logistics and operations Committee.

“We are very pleased with the responses we are getting from the private sector, which has contributed to the progress we are making with our programme. We have some ways to go yet, but this milestone in just about two months is an encouraging sign,” he added.

The PSVI was established in March 2021 as a mechanism to support the government's COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Since that time, the initiative has mobilised the private sector and contributed technical expertise along with more than $25 million in financial support.

