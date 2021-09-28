Suspected cop killer shot and killed in police operation

A man suspected of being involved in the killing of a police sergeant last week was shot and killed during an early morning police operation in Payne Land, St Andrew today, police sources have revealed.

The slain man is suspected to be Javani Rodney, also called 'Pim Pim', said Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, head of the St Andrew South Police Division.

“There was a confrontation and he was killed,” said Ricketts.

Rodney is believed to be one of six men who opened fire on Sergeant Averel McCollin and five civilians as they played dominoes along Cottage Drive in Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine on September 19, police investigators have charged.

Ricketts said he is still awaiting additional details about the suspected cop killer.

More details to follow.

