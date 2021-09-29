144 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

One more COVID-19 death has been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,860.

The deceased is a 76-year-old man from St Catherine.

And five more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 317.

Meanwhile, there were 144 new cases with ages ranging from two months to 95 years, pushing the total to 83,486 with 28,363 being active.

Of the new cases, 86 are women and 58 are men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 40

* St Catherine - 39

* St James - 15

* St Mary - 14

* St Ann - 11

* Westmoreland - 7

* Portland - 6

* Clarendon - 5

* Trelawny - 4

* St Thomas - 2

* Manchester - 1

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Hanover - 0

A total of 876 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 19.7%.

In the meantime, there were 145 more recoveries, increasing the total to 52,676.

Some 594 persons are in hospital with 141 being moderately ill, 94 severely ill and 34 critically ill.

And some 35,608 persons are in home quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.