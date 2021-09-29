3-y-o in viral video with adults placed in foster care

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is reporting that the child who is seen in a video of two adults engaging in sexual activity has been removed from the home.

CPFSA says following an investigation, the three-year-old was deemed to be at risk and was placed in its foster care programme.

The agency says it dispatched a team of investigators who, acting on information received, located the child and mother.

It says the video was sent to the police's Cybercrimes Unit and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) for their investigation.

The child protection agency is asserting that the video speaks to possible exposure to moral harm and danger as well as sexual grooming, which, according to the Child Care and Protection Act, is a child protection concern.

Steps are being taken to offer intervention for both mother and child.

The CPFSA is urging parents and guardians not to engage in sexual activities or view content of a sexual nature in the presence of children.

It says the matter will be brought before the Court to formalise placement in the best interest of the child.

How to report known/suspected cases of child abuse

* Call: 211

* WhatsApp: 876-878-2882

* Email: report@childprotection.gov.jm