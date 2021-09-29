80 get JMMB Joan Duncan scholarships

The JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation has awarded approximately $8 million in scholarships and bursaries to 80 students, drawn from local secondary and tertiary institutions, for the 2021/ 2022 academic year.

The primary beneficiaries of the scholarship programme are final-year tertiary students enrolled in selected degree programmes at local universities for the 2021-22 academic year. These individuals were selected based on their financial circumstances; academic performance; and involvement in extra-curricular activities or voluntary work in their schools, and/or communities. Scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, books and/or other school-related expenses.

“This new cohort of scholarship recipients builds on the foundation of past beneficiaries, who have defied the odds and gone on to cause a ripple effect of positive transformation in their own lives, families and communities,” said Patricia Sutherland, chairman of JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation.

All tertiary-scholarship recipients will participate in the leadership, involvement and innovation, financial literacy and education (LIFE) accelerator programme, a career guidance and transformational initiative, launched by the foundation earlier this month.

The yearlong programme is designed to assist budding professionals to better transition to the world of work and tap into the skills and mindset needed to live purpose-driven lives, by offering professional development sessions, mentorship and coaching, as well as facilitating community involvement and transformational training.