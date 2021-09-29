African swine fever tops pig farmers’ agenda

A comprehensive presentation on the ongoing steps to prevent the dreaded African swine fever from reaching Jamaica’s shores will be a priority item on the agenda of the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association (JPFA) at Thursday’s annual general meeting (AGM).

The disease is not harmful to humans but is devastating for pigs, with a mortality rate usually of 100 per cent once it gets established in herds.

Now that it has been detected in the northern neighbours Dominican Republic and Haiti, Jamaica’s chief veterinarian Dr Osbil Watson is calling for a strong collaborative effort between Customs, immigration, the marine police, and the Coast Guard to stop it from getting here.

The matter of the availability of pork for Christmas will also be addressed at the hybrid meeting, which will see most members participating electronically from the network of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) offices.

Secretary of the JPFA, Angella Bardowell, described the AGM as very important in light of the many challenges now facing the pig industry.

“At the meeting we will be seeking to chart a new way forward in light of the threat of the African swine fever that is knocking around the corner on our doorsteps. In addition, over the last two years, we have been in a little slump in terms of all that has been happening with COVID-19 and how it has been affecting the industry,” Bardowell told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

Bardowell also highlighted the closure of the tourism sector, which was a staple market for many farmers who supplied choice cuts. Increases in the price of pig feed will also be on the agenda.

The meeting will also scrutinise and ratify special resolutions for the JPFA’s 2020 AGM, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The general membership will also vote for a new executive, appoint auditors, and discuss other business.

Watson explained that his presentation will seek to emphasise the maintenance of strong biosecurity measures by Jamaican farmers who have been credited for their performance standards.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com