American YouTuber Jayda Cheaves, Gregory Wright fined $800K on gun charges

American YouTuber Jayda Cheaves and Gregory Wright, a member of her entourage, have been fined on gun and ammunition charges.

They were whisked away from the Western Regional Gun Court a short while ago after paying the fine.

They were each fined $500,000 for the gun charge and $300,000 for the ammunition offence.

WATCH: Cheaves, Wright leaving court

Cheaves and Wright were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after two guns and bullets were found in their possession on Monday as they prepared to depart the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Cheaves and her entourage arrived in Jamaica last week to celebrate her 24th birthday.

It is also understood that they had permits for the weapons in the United States.

Cheaves, is the mother of rapper Lil Baby's child.

