Clansman Gang Trial | How 'Blackman' was left hopping mad after a shooting

Tanesha Mundle/Staff Reporter

The Home Circuit Court this morning heard that the reputed leader of the Clansman-One Don Gang, Andre 'Blackman' Bryan was hopping mad after he reportedly sent his foot soldiers to kill three men but they ended up shooting "the wrong person".

The shooting reportedly occurred at a fishing village in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The main witness who testified that he saw the shooting, said when one of the alleged shooters returned to Blackman and relayed the news, the reputed gang leader was in a foul mood.

"He wasn't laughing he was screwing," the witness told the court adding that some of the men laughed at the shooter, for missing the target.

That shooter was identified as 'Mawga Man' (defendant Ted Prince).

When asked by the prosecutor why the reputed leader was angry, the witness replied, "He want those guys to be dead."

But did the witness also laugh?

"Yes sir, always laughing because they say as he came out the car he started firing," the witness told the prosecutor, in referring to Prince.

Earlier, the witness, who is testifying via video link, told the court that he had visited Blackman, before the alleged shooting,

According to the witness, he saw Blackman and five other alleged members of the gang planning the murder.

The witness said, Blackman told him and Squeeze Eye (defendant Jahzeel Blake) to go and scout the area for the police and they did.

The court also heard that Blake then called Blackman and told him that the victims were present.

The witness said he and Blake drove off and went to park some distance away from the fishing village to wait for the others.

He said shortly after, he saw Mawga Man with a gun in his hand shooting.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act and the Firearms Act.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The offences with which they are charged include being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to commit murder and facilitating arson.

They are being accused of being a part of the One Don Gang, a breakaway from the Clansman Gang.

The gang carried out a range of murders, conspiracies to commit murder, extortion and arson throughout St Catherine between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019

One Don Gang was reportedly established following a split of Clansman amid an internal power struggle between the reputed leader of the Clansman Tesha Miller and Bryan, who was allegedly Miller's top lieutenant.

