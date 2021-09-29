E-10 87 down $1.80, E-10 90 down $2.00 and diesel up $2.90

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $1.80 to sell for $148.48 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $2.00 sell for $153.90.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.90 per litre to sell for $148.99.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $153.43 per litre following an increase of $1.89.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.69 to sell for $126.76.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $0.25 to sell for $75.31, while butane will move up by $0.87 to sell for $81.64 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

