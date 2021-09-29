Ian Stein is new PAHO/WHO representative to Jamaica

Ian Stein has been appointed the new representative of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)/World Health Organisation (WHO) to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

The appointment took effective on September 15.

Stein, who is based in Kingston, replaces Dr Bernadette Theodore-Gandi who retired in June.

He joined PAHO in 2004 and has served in key leadership roles.

As the incoming PAHO/WHO representative Stein will lead the collaboration with ministries of health in Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

Highest priorities:

1. The COVID-19 response

2. Strengthening health systems

3. Bolstering maternal child health

4. Preventing non-communicable diseases

5. Implementing a communicable disease elimination agenda

The new PAHO/WHO representative says he is keen to continue the important work of PAHO/WHO in Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

"We are living in unprecedented times where global health is a top priority," he said.

Five things about Ian Stein:

1. He is a Canadian

2. Began his career in 1989 within the evaluation division of Global Affairs Canada.

3. Worked as Programme Officer for the Nigerian Environmental Study Action Team.

4. Was Head of Delegation and Project Director for the Canadian Red Cross Society, stationed in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

5. Served as deputy incident manager for the Americas for COVID-19 and deputy incident manager for the Americas for the Zika virus.

