JDF soldier among two men arrested following shooting in Manchester

The Manchester Police have confirmed that two men, including a member of the Jamaica Defence Force, are in custody in relation to a shooting in Top St Toolies district last night.

Commanding officer of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, says they are expected to be charged.

It is reported that about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday the two men attacked a man at his shop.

The police were then alerted.

The attackers were subsequently intercepted by the police along a roadway.

The police say a firearm was seized during a search and that the men were arrested.

Darby said no motive has yet been established for the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

It is reported that the victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition.

- Tamara Bailey

