Police monitoring St John's Road after man killed, others injured

Police personnel from the St Catherine North division are keeping watch on 31 St John's Road where one man was shot and killed and three persons injured Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, 59-year-old Wilfred George O'Connor, was a labourer from the same area.

It is reported that about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, gunmen invaded the community and opened fire on four persons.

Rival gunmen have traded fire in recent days following a man's death, the police have said.

The shooting is believed to be in reprisal for the killing of a man on Saturday, September 25.

His body was found near a canal in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Bypass.

The police have revealed that there is growing discontent about that murder.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Linroy Edwards, head of operations for St Catherine North, said that the security forces would seek to prevent further violence.

"We will be maintaining vigilance in the area to quell the situation and bring the responsible parties to book," Edwards told The Gleaner.

