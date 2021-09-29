Policeman charged with manslaughter, offered $500,000 bail

Police constable Davian Allen, who is charged with manslaughter, was on Tuesday granted $500,000 with one to three sureties when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The case was then set for mention on November 16.

Allen was charged as a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is being accused of the fatal shooting of Joseph Brown on March 23, 2017, in the vicinity of Bond Street and Spanish Town Road, Kingston 14.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.