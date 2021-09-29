PSOJ calls for urgent action on regulations governing board appointments

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says the Government must move with urgency to put in place regulations governing appointments to public boards.

The PSOJ says it is disappointed with the lack of urgency displayed by the Government and the length of time it has taken for the regulations to progress through the approval process.

The organisation says it has taken note with great concern of recent disclosures of seeming impropriety on public boards.

As such, it says the regulations must be retabled in Parliament in the shortest possible time and given urgent approval so that the requisite preparatory work can commence to enable these regulations to govern the next set of board appointments.

It stresses that the continued misuse of already limited public resources cannot be accepted as normal.

Corruption and the perception of corruption only serve to fan the flames of increasing mistrust in our society, eventually normalising corruption and accepting it as endemic, the PSOJ asserted.

The PSOJ says the new regulations will help to, among other things, establish a competency-based system for appointment, institute term limits, improve transparency and deal with both independence and conflict of interest.

It says that this is needed to help restore public confidence in leadership.

