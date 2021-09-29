Several arrested in Longville Park, Clarendon police operation

Several men were arrested in an early morning police-military operation in the Phase 3 area of Longville Park in Clarendon.

Head of Operations at the Clarendon Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, told The Gleaner that the security forces were acting on intelligence regarding illegal firearms and ammunition in the area.

In addition to the arrests, Cardoza said guns made out of cardboard and masks were also seized.

“So these are not actual firearms but then again we have to be wondering if they are used in certain criminal activities. One could actually disarm a legitimate firearm holder with these things,” he said.

With a spike in murders in the parish, Cardoza informed that the police have intensified operational activities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.