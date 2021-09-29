St James branch of LMAJ to take a union-like posture

WESTERN BUREAU:

BUSINESSMAN EGERTON Forrester, the president of the St James chapter of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ), says going forward, his association will be operating as a ‘union’ to advocate for better working conditions for lay magistrates and justices of the peace (JPs).

Forrester said he was concerned about issues such as inadequate parking spaces when doing jail visits and attending court hearings, among other operational issues.

“We are going to have to play a role as if we are the union for justices of the peace, because we will have to advocate for certain facilities so that we can do our jobs better,” Forrester told members at a recent meeting of the St James group of lay magistrates.

“We can be a loud voice across the island to advocate for these systems,” states Forrester, whose advocating skills date back to his days as a top-flight football administrator at Club and parish levels.

According to Forrester, the justice system in which they operate has not been adequately recognising the members for their service, albeit their commission is voluntary.

“When last have you seen in the newspapers, or any other media, that we are given any type of special recognition? It doesn’t happen, and so the Lay Magistrates Association has to advocate for the development of our members and, by extension, all justices of the peace in ensuring that facilities are provided to make our life easier,” stated Forrester.

IMMEASURABLE WORK

According to Forrester, the scope of work being done by the lay magistrates and justices of the peace in the parish is immeasurable and can easily be priced at several billions of dollars if the State were to pay to have these services delivered.

Kenneth Grant, president of the LMAJ Trelawny chapter, agrees with Forrester as it relates to greater recognition for lay magistrates and JPs, who, he notes, give tireless service, incurring personal expenses, in the service to their country and community without getting any recognition.

“I have long asked that JPs in deep rural areas of their parish, having served exceptionally long and faithfully, should be recommended and awarded with a national award,” Grant told The Gleaner.

As it relates to Forrester’s call for the provision of parking space for JPs on official business, Grant said that lay magistrates in Trelawny were facing the same challenge and he wants the municipal corporation to consider designating parking spaces for lay magistrate and JPs when attending court.

“In some cases, lay magistrates and JPs are forced to pay for parking, especially in the Trelawny Parish Court in Falmouth. I am not immediately sure what the situation is like at our outstation courts because I have not received any complaint,” said Grant.

Balvin Leslie, the president of the Westmoreland LMAJ, said while he understands the challenges being faced by his colleagues in St James, he does not have those problems.

“While we do not have designated parking areas, when we are attending court, we are facilitated in areas marked for public parking along Great George Street,” said Leslie.

He also revealed that lay magistrates and JPs are encouraged to affix the lay magistrate emblem on their vehicles to ensure that adequate access to parking facilities are provided.

“With this emblem, and despite not [having] designated space, our members are also allowed to park behind the Savanna-la-Mar Parish Court,” added Leslie.