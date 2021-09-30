251 additional COVID-19 cases, nine more fatalities

Nine more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,869.

The deceased are:

* An 80-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 71-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 77-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 96-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 75-year-old male from St Ann

* A 56-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 86-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 72-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 70-year-old female from St Ann

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred on September 5 and 28.

Meanwhile, there were 251 new cases with ages ranging from 59 days to 91 years, pushing the total to 83,737 with 28,464 being active.

Of the new cases, 110 are men and 141 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 76

* Kingston and St Andrew - 63

* Manchester - 25

* St Thomas - 24

* Clarendon - 21

* St James - 13

* St Elizabeth - 7

* St Mary - 7

* Westmoreland - 6

* Trelawny - 5

* St Ann - 2

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

A total of 1,367 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 20.7%.

In the meantime, there were 141 more recoveries, increasing the total to 52,817.

Some 650 persons are in hospital with 145 being moderately ill, 87 severely ill and 37 critically ill.

Some 37,270 persons are at home in quarantine.

