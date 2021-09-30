Clansman Gang Trial | Lone female defendant described as top-tier gang member

The lone female defendant in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial, Stephanie Christie, was this morning described as a top-tier member of the gang.

A former member of the gang, who is the prosecution's first witness, testified that Christie held that position in the gang along with defendant Kevaugh Green, the brother of the reputed leader of the gang Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

Defendant Fabian Johnson, who was identified by his alias 'Crocs', was also named among top-tier members.

A top-tier member was described by the witness, who is testifying via video link in the Home Circuit Court, as "a gangster above the foot soldiers."

When asked by the prosecutor why he described Christie as a top-tier member, he replied, "She do all the gang's business like pay lawyers. She is the one who communicates with the police if there is a problem. She is the one who would go there and find out what's the problem."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"She also delivered messages. So, Blackman would give her a message to give to someone when they don't want to talk about it on the phone," said the witness, who had described his main role as being the gang's banker and driver.

The witness made the admission about Christie while detailing the roles and ranks that some members of the gang had allegedly played.

The witness told the court that in addition to foot soldiers and top-tier members, the gang also had killers and dons.

According to the witness, a foot soldier was a "person who go out and kill people and carry out duties for the gangs."

He explained that some of the foot soldiers were more respected than others.

"It all depends on the amount of people dem kill, so dem gain respect based on the amount of people dem kill," he testified.

The witness, in recalling some of the alleged foot soldiers, named defendants Dylon McLean and Joseph McDermott.

McLean was also described as being Blackman's bodyguard.

Dons, the witness said, were responsible for residents in their communities and decided who lives or who dies.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a break-away faction of the Clansman, reportedly led by incarcerated accessory to murder convict, Tesha Miller.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.