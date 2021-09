CIBC FirstCaribbean head of Corporate, Annique Dawkins (right), presents a cheque to Renee Menzies McCallum, chair, Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), in support of its series of workshops aimed at protecting Jamaica’s children by achieving behaviour change. The programmes include ‘Darkness to Light’ aimed at detecting and reducing child sexual abuse, and ‘Conversations with Boys’ designed to help young boys to articulate and resolve issues and conflicts in a non-violent way.