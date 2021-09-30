Corporate Hands | GK Insurance supports early-childhood education

In Support of Early Childhood Education – Chaluk Richards (left), general manager, GK Insurance (GKI), presents a cheque for $480,000 to David Salmon (right) and Michelle Campbell (second right), representatives of the Early Childhood Commission (ECC). Sharing the moment is Tanketa Chance Wilson (second left), CEO of Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation. They were at GKI’s New Kingston headquarters recently on the occasion of its 40th anniversary. The donation will cover the cost of supplying foot pedal-operated handwashing stations to assist 10 early childhood educational institutions across the island to move closer to compliance with the commission’s standards.