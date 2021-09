Three tertiary students have been chosen by the Rita Marley Foundation to benefit from the first annual Rita Marley Scholarship – launched in honour of her 75th birthday on July 25. The recipients are Esther Williams, Toni-Ann Howard and Karesha Dixon. Pictured are Rita Marley Foundation Manager Alicia Williams (left) with two of the 2021 Rita Marley Scholarship awardees, Esther Williams (centre) and Toni-Ann Howard (right), at the Rita Marley Foundation meet-and-greet.