Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation, Boss Furniture donate beds to hospital

St Joseph’s Hospital CEO Leon Dixon (left) bumps elbows with Sagicor Foundation executive director Alysia White and Boss Furniture chairman and co-founder Omar Azan as he receives a joint donation of 30 new, specialised, hospital-grade mattresses and 30 bed bases valued at $1.5 million, courtesy of the corporate companies. St Joseph’s hospital has been operating as a COVID-19 quarantine facility since the start of the pandemic. Speaking at the official handover, Dixon said, “This donation will increase our capacity to play our part in this pandemic by allowing us to lessen the burden on the major hospitals so that they can focus on more critical cases.”