Flow working to restore Internet in sections of Clarendon following cable theft

Telecommunication company Flow says its engineering and technical teams are continuing their investigation and assessments to determine the best option to facilitate the restoration of Internet service to the Kellits community and environs in Clarendon, including the Kellits High School.

Vandals stole fibre optic cables on Monday, leaving extensive damage.

This has resulted in residents, including teachers and students at Kellits High, being without broadband Internet.

In an interview with The Gleaner, the school's principal Texal Christie bemoaned that the theft has impacted online learning.

READ: Internet cable theft disrupts online classes at Kellits High in Clarendon

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a statement, Flow says it is mindful of the need for connectivity to facilitate online learning and so every effort is being made to have the service restored in the shortest possible time.

The company noted that incidents of theft and vandalism continue to be the foremost cause of service outages to residential and business customers, with more than 600 incidents in 2020, resulting in approximately US$2 million in restoration costs.

And it says there have been 180 incidents between January and August 2021, with restoration costs amounting to more than US$460,000.

Among the items usually stolen and vandalised are copper and fibre cables as well as batteries and other equipment to power cell and MSAN (Multi-Service Access Node) sites and generators, during periods of outages, Flow noted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.