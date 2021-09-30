Jamaica to introduce new digital COVID vaccination card

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has said in the next two to three months, Jamaica will establish a new secure, digital COVID vaccination card.

Persons who already have a paper-based vaccination card will have it replaced as soon as the new system is in place, said the minister.

According to Tufton, the Health Ministry is currently working on the project with a number of international partners such as UNICEF.

Speaking Thursday during his COVID Conversation press briefing, Tufton said the card will meet the standards required by trading partners, such as Canada, the European Union, the UK and the USA.

The card will comprise a QR code that will be securely encrypted and will have the ability to capture travel data in addition to other pertinent information.

According to Tufton, every effort will be made to reduce or eliminate the possibility of the creation of fraudulent cards.

As of October 1, all applicants for immigrant visas must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Biden administration has announced.

All foreigners will only be allowed to fly into the U.S. if they are fully vaccinated and able to show proof before boarding the flight.

US citizens and residents will be exempted from this vaccination requirement, but if unvaccinated will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, before boarding a US-bound flight.

