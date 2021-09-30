Private sector-led UHWI field hospital completed

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has increased its bed capacity for COVID-19 patients with the addition of a 40-bed field hospital.

The air-conditioned facility which is equipped with video surveillance for remote monitoring of patients, resuscitation rooms and a nurses' station, was handed over Thursday afternoon.

The $50 million private-sector initiative was spearheaded by the RJRGLEANER Group.

Surging hospital admissions amid the third wave of the COVID-19 in Jamaica sparked a space crisis resulting in some patients at the UHWI receiving care in a driveway.

"As the sun rose and got hot, we knew that it was hot under there. When the heavy rains came and we saw that it was blowing in on them, in their most difficult state, we could do no less than to move with urgency," said RJRGLEANER Group Chief Executive Officer Gary Allen.

Allen said while the facility was being constructed, a senior editor of the group as well as the brother of a UHWI project team member were among the patients in the driveway.

"Just a few months before that, our colleague Michael Sharpe died here… At the end of it, we are honoured and we are blessed to have been a part of this development. It shows us that we can, together, make a difference," he remarked.

UHWI medical chief of staff, Dr Carl Bruce, expressed gratitude for the field hospital and all the other gifts the hospital has received since the pandemic.

He said the water supply and sewage systems are being connected and the facility should start admitting patients by the weekend.

Bruce appealed to corporate Jamaica to further support the project as space is available for the installation of four additional units, which can accommodate 20 beds.

Meanwhile, minister of health and wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton lauded the group for completing the project in record time.

Ground was broken on September 3.

“I'm not seeking to be critical of our government procurement process, but I will say, if we had given approval to build this facility using government resources, we would not have broken ground for it as yet. Even with our best intentions, my experience in health over the last five years tells me that the procurement process is nothing short of being an absolute nightmare,” Tufton said.

Donors:

Assurance Brokers Limited

Barita Investments

Bert's Auto Parts

Digicel

ATL/Sandals/Jamaica Observer

Fraser, Fontaine & Kong Insurance Brokers

FLOW

Grace Kennedy/First Global Bank

IGL

ICD Group

JMMB Group

Jamaica National

NCB Financial Group

Noranda Bauxite

PanJam

Petrojam

Proven Investment

RJRGLEANER Group

Restaurants of Jamaica

Sagicor

Stewart's Auto

Tropical Battery

Victoria Mutual Group

Carib Cement

Carlisa Enterprise

Chad Ad Distributors

Geddes Refrigeration

Courtleigh Hospitality Group

Island Concrete Company Ltd

ISSA Construction

Tools Hardware

Tewani Ltd

Super Valu

