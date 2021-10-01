332 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Jamaica has recorded eight more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,877.

Those who have died are:

* An 80-year-old man from St Catherine

* An 84-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 68-year-old male from St Catherine

* An 89-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 70-year-old man from St Mary

* A 71-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 55-year-old female from St Thomas

* A 46-year-old woman from Trelawny

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 31 and September 29.

Meanwhile, there were 332 new cases with ages ranging from three days to 96 years, pushing the total to 84,069 with 28,657 being active.

Of the new cases, 140 are men and 192 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 91

* Kingston and St Andrew - 57

* St Ann - 44

* Clarendon - 32

* St Thomas - 24

* St James - 21

* St Elizabeth - 21

* Manchester - 19

* Trelawny - 8

* Hanover - 6

* Portland - 5

* Westmoreland - 3

* St Mary - 1

A total of 1,741 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 23.9%.

In the meantime, there were 131 more recoveries, increasing the total to 52,948.

Some 592 persons are in hospital with 128 being moderately ill, 85 severely ill and 38 critically ill.

And some 36,120 persons are in home quarantine.

