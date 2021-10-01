Blind entrepreneur Tonika Williams going for crown in empowerment pageant

Jamaican entrepreneur and motivational speaker Tonika Williams has high hopes of securing the top spot in the 2021 Miss Blind Diva Empowerment Pageant.

The pageant is being held virtually in Newark, New Jersey, USA from September 20 to October 2.

Reaching for the stars is the theme of the pageant.

"To empower women with vision loss by providing tools to cultivate and encourage their daily life experience,” is the mission statement for the pageant.

“My reasons for entering the contest are to represent Jamaica and the Caribbean, to build meaningful connections and to motivate our ladies,” said Williams, who is legally blind because of medical negligence at birth.

She is the only contestant from the Caribbean.

One of the highlights of the pageant is for each contestant to provide a three-minute video showing how they can be independent.

The tasks they will perform include chores like washing, cooking, or starting a business on their own.

Williams graduated from the University of the West Indies this year with a BSc in entrepreneurship.

She has since formed her own company Kreative Minds Business Services, which she says is doing very well.

The Miss Independent winner of the pageant will be chosen on Friday, October 1, and on Saturday, October 2, the Miss Blind Diva winner will be crowned.

The annual pageant, which began in 2017, is run by American Krystle Allen, founder of Eyes Like Mine Inc.

It is recognised in Newark as the first pageant developed and executed for the empowerment of women with vision impairment and who are blind.

The title of the pageant is derived from the name 'diva', which Allen nicknamed herself while in college.

Allen wants to be recognised for the 'diva' she continues to be - divine, independent, vivaciously and an amazing woman who happens to be legally blind.

Williams is encouraging Jamaicans to cast their votes for her by liking her Youtube channel in her attempt to win this contest.

Voting closes at 2:00 p.m. Jamaica time on Friday, October 1, 2021.

'Focus on my ability and not my disability' is the mantra which drives Williams.

She came to national attention in 2000 when her father, attorney-at-law Anthony Williams, filed a medical negligence suit against the State when her sight became affected because of lack of adequate eye care at birth.

The Government accepted liability.

Tonika was born prematurely at six months and two weeks and weighed two pounds and 15 ounces.

Her father had previously told The Gleaner that once the eyes are exposed to oxygen, the eyes have to be covered and there must be consistent, routine visits to ophthalmologists to prevent retinal detachment, but he was never advised by her doctors.

“Tonika experienced some tough challenges, as we had teachers questioning her ability to meet the challenges of schooling without going to the Salvation Army School for the Blind, but she defied the odds,” the proud father said at the time.

Tonika said that she worked hard to achieve her goals.

After graduating from Ardenne High School with eight Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects and four at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination level, Tonika entered university in 2015.

In 2018, Tonika conceptualised a business development service and researched and analysed data to make it a reality.

In June 2019, 'Kulcharama with Diva' was born.