Body of elderly woman washed away by flood waters found

The body of Beryl Bryant, the 77-year-old woman who was washed away by flood waters in the Drewsland Gully in St Andrew on Thursday, has been found.

The body was discovered this afternoon in the Riverton community, which is also in St Andrew.

When The Gleaner visited Bryant’s home in Drewsland this afternoon, her family was shaken by her sudden death.

“The good thing about it, we can lay her to rest,” said the woman’s daughter Judith Samuels.

Relatives said that Bryant went to guide her goats out of the gully, which is nearby her house, when she was washed away.

“She ah foundation member of the community. Over 50 years she lived here. She was miserable but never inna argument,” a neighbour told The Gleaner.

- Ainsworth Morris

