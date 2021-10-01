Cops start online petition to press gov’t for higher wage offer

Asha Wilks/Gleaner Writer

Bristling at an initial Ministry of Finance proposal of a 2.5 per cent increase on salaries, a group of police has launched an online petition for a 30 per cent hike.

The organisers are hoping to muster 14,000 signatures.

Referencing National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister, the petition described the Government's wage offer as "an insult".

As at 11:30 a.m. Friday, 219 signatures were recorded on the platform.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The petition was launched on September 30.

Corporal Rohan James, chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, the union representing rank-and-file members, has cited “significant depreciation of the Jamaican dollar” and increases in the cost of living as core factors for the resistance to the wage offer.

James told The Gleaner that "police working hours have increased exponentially” during the pandemic, with lawmen monitoring coronavirus lockdowns and curfews for the last 18 months amid a surge in murders of more than 10 per cent.

The police are also in a court dispute with the Government over overtime pay.

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who spoke with The Gleaner disclosed that he has had to regularly borrow from his mother, up to $25,000, to assist with his personal financial obligations.

“As me get the pay, me haffi pay her back,” the cop, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said.

Describing the proposed increase as chump change, the policeman said that the 2.5 per cent rise equated to around $5,000 more per month for some cops.

“That cannot even buy food. We are the protectors [and] it is very difficult to survive off this salary,” he said.

“I know police officers who are taking home $20,000 [after deductions] ... It's very hard, so I think the 30 per cent increase is fair.”

James said he wants to see “a significant shift” in the Government's stance.

With a review of compensation under way, James said that his executive was conducting consultation with members.

Once that is done, James said, “I'll take it from there with the mandate.”

The Jamaica Civil Service Association has accepted a four per cent salary increase.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.