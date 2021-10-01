Curfew in sections of Granville, St James extended

The curfew that was imposed in sections of Granville, St James was extended.

The security measure will now remain in effect until 7:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 2.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Gordon Crescent approximately 180 metres from Granville Drive to Back Street.

East: Continuing along Gordon Crescent approximately 150 metres from Back Street to the footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom;

South: Along the footpath in the vicinity of the playing field at Gutt Bottom approximately 170 metres from the eastern boundary to Granville Drive;

West: Along Granville Drive approximately 160 metres from the southern boundary to Gordon Crescent.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

