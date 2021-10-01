Four injured in Clarendon ambulance crash recuperating

The four occupants of the ill-fated ambulance that was involved in a crash Thursday morning on the Bustamante Highway in Clarendon are recuperating.

Parish manager for the Clarendon Health Services Joseph Grant told The Gleaner that they are all doing okay.

He said the injured nurse had CT and MRI scans done and continues to nurse her injuries.

The driver had no life-threatening injuries but suffered a fracture to his right hand.

Grant also shared that the patient was fine and that the porter was released and sent home.

“The most important thing for us is life preservation. It is natural that we don't want the vehicle to be destroyed because resources are scarce, but we are thankful to God that neither the patient nor any of the staff suffered any life-threatening illness,” Grant said.

It is reported that the ambulance and a truck were travelling in the same direction along the highway when the driver of the truck, who was facing a line of traffic, indicated to make a right turn.

While doing so, the ambulance driver reportedly attempted to overtake the line of traffic and collided in the left rear of the truck.

