Keller Williams Jamaica secures fourth spot at USF Fast 56 winners

Keller Williams Jamaica’s Regional Operating Principal Rory Marsh was one of the winners at THE USF FAST 56 AWARDS presented by the University of South Florida (USF).

Marsh took home the fourth place award in the fastest-growing company category, which recognises private companies for their revenue growth over a 12-month period.

The company continues to grow in the real estate market, despite the reality that the COVID-19 virus has affected businesses across the globe. Marsh has attributed the company’s success to excellent team work among its staff.

“Despite the recent spike in health crisis-related cases, Jamaica’s real estate market is making steady strides to continue on its intended growth path while keeping employees, clients and potential clients safe,” Marsh said.

PROUD OF GROWTH

“We are honoured to have been recognised by THE USF FAST Awards, we are proud of our growth over the past year, which has reached record levels for Keller Williams Jamaica. Our team in Jamaica has worked hard to bring our brand to the region and the award is a testament to their commitment and dedication,” Marsh added.

Keller Williams Jamaica franchise began operations in 2017. It moved from mainly servicing the north coast as a boutique real estate brokerage to servicing the entire island, becoming one of the largest brokerages.

The USF uses the Fast 56 Awards as a platform to identify, recognise and celebrate the world’s fastest growing businesses, based on financial growth over a three-year period, that are owned or led by alumni of the school.

“We would also like to thank our clients and business partners. We have invested deeply in building relationships with many persons that have trusted us with their real estate needs. As always, we will continue to remain focused on delivering results through validated processes and technologies,” Marsh said.

Keller Williams Jamaica specialises in the sale and lease of commercial and residential properties to local and international clients. Their highly trained, tech-savvy, and well-supported agents help homebuyers and investors to move into their dream homes and investment properties faster and more seamlessly.