Policeman charged with assault

Police constable Michael Garrick was on Thursday placed before the St Mary Parish Court, by way of summons, to answer to charges of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garrick was charged in relation to the assault of another cop, which occurred in Brainerd, St Mary on June 24, 2019.

According to INDECOM, the complainant was reportedly struck several times with a baton by Garrick following his refusal to be searched, in circumstances alleged as a stop and search incident.

The case is set for mention on October 21.

