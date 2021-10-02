348 new COVID-19 cases, seven more fatalities

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,884.

The deceased are:

* A 53-year-old man from Trelawny

* An 84-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 92-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 51-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 73-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 71-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 65-year-old male from St Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between August 23 and September 25.

Meanwhile, there were 348 new cases with ages ranging from 51 days to 93 years, pushing the total to 84,417 with 28,846 being active.

Of the new cases, 196 are women and 152 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 104

* St Catherine - 61

* St Mary - 29

* St Ann - 27

* Clarendon - 18

* St James - 18

* Trelawny - 18

* Manchester - 17

* St Elizabeth - 16

* Westmoreland - 16

* Portland - 12

* Hanover - 9

* St Thomas - 3

A total of 1,801 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 26.1%.

In the meantime, there were 152 more recoveries, increasing the total to 53,100.

Some 560 persons are in hospital with 114 being moderately ill, 82 severely ill and 41 critically ill.

And 39,804 persons are at home in quarantine.

