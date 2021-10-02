Clarendon midwife dies from COVID-19 complications

Registered midwife at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon Kereen Roache Merchant has become the latest healthcare professional to succumb to COVID-19 complications.

According to Nurses' Association of Jamaica president, Patsy Edwards-Henry, Roache Merchant, who was admitted to the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies for an extended period, died on Thursday evening.

Across Jamaica, healthcare facilities have been reeling from the death of several workers due to various complications.

Edwards-Henry indicated that at least seven nurses have died due to COVID-19 related complications.

On Friday evening, staff members at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) were plunged into mourning due to the loss of registered nurse Dominique Stevens.

Stevens, who worked in the accident and emergency department, was on sick leave convalescing from an undisclosed illness.

On Friday evening, she was carried to the A&E from home as she was unresponsive.

Despite attempts to resuscitate her, Stevens passed away shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Director for nursing services at KPH, Debby-Ann McKenzie-Cookes, described Stevens as a jovial individual who was always willing to go beyond the call of duty.

“She was a humble person, she was a very compassionate person, she was always willing to go beyond the call to help persons and help her colleagues. She was very soft-spoken, pleasant and always smiling,” she told The Gleaner.

When asked whether COVID-19 is the cause of death, Edwards-Henry said, “Nurse Stevens had some underlying comorbidities so it is early days yet to pin down the cause of death to any one thing.”

The passing of the 31-year-old has left behind a gaping wound for staff of KPH who were already in mourning due the death of operating room technician, Rachael Edwards, last weekend.

Edwards was hospitalised and on a ventilator for one week prior due to contracting COVID-19.

She passed away last Saturday night.

- David Salmon

