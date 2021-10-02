Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew
Published:Saturday | October 2, 2021 | 10:44 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of a 12-gauge pistol and two 12-gauge cartridges on Cedar Valley Road in St Andrew.
No one was arrested.
The police say a team was conducting operations in the community on Thursday when the firearm and ammunition were found on the roof of a premises.
Investigations continue.
