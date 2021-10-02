Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew

The police are reporting the seizure of a 12-gauge pistol and two 12-gauge cartridges on Cedar Valley Road in St Andrew.

No one was arrested.

The police say a team was conducting operations in the community on Thursday when the firearm and ammunition were found on the roof of a premises.

Investigations continue.

