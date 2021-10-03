284 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 25 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,909.

The deceased are:

Kingston and St Andrew

* A 71-year-old male

* A 64-year-old man

* A 75-year-old woman

* A 96-year-old male

* A 78-year-old man

Trelawny

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* A 43-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 69-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

* An 83-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

*A 75-year-old woman whose death was previously under investigation

*A 45-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

St Ann

* A 91-year-old man

* A 74-year-old man

* A 77-year-old woman

* A 46-year-old male

St Catherine

* A 59-year-old female

* A 26-year-old woman

* A 77-year-old man

* A 78-year-old female

Manchester

* A 54-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

* An 81-year-old man

* A 79-year-old woman

St Mary

* A 70-year-old man

*A 67-year-old male

* A 91-year-old female

St Thomas

* A 63-year-old male

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 23 and October 1.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 313.

Meanwhile, there were 284 new cases with ages ranging from 80 days to 92 years, pushing the total to 84,701 with 28,962 being active.

Of the new cases, 164 are women and 120 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 65

* Kingston and St Andrew - 54

* St James - 30

* Clarendon - 26

* St Elizabeth - 25

* St Thomas - 20

* Portland - 19

* Trelawny - 15

* Manchester - 8

* Westmoreland - 7

* St Ann - 7

* Hanover - 4

* St Mary - 4

A total of 1,614 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 19%.

In the meantime, there were 147 more recoveries, increasing the total to 53,247.

Some 617 persons are in hospital with 133 being moderately ill, 82 severely ill and 35 critically ill.

And 36,244 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.