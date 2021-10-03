Former police commissioner Roy Thompson has died

Tributes are raining for former Police Commissioner, Roy Thompson, who died peacefully at his St Andrew home yesterday.

He was 88.

Thompson served as police commissioner from 1991 to 1993 before he retired as the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, ending a career that spanned 41 years.

He was Custos of Portland from 2000 to 2013.

In remembering the late commissioner, Justice of the Peace and former Mayor of Port Antonio, Alston Hunter, recalled Thompson's passion for education and the role that he played in mentoring students while contributing financially to their well-being.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“He was a genius at what he did and he was also a no-nonsense individual, who strived for excellence," commented Hunter.

Thompson was a community person and although he resided in St Andrew, he was always present at various functions in Port Antonio and other parts of Portland.

"He was the kind of person who got things done, even when it seemed somewhat impossible. He believed in education and as a former Custos of Portland, he was integrally involved in the 4-H movement," said Hunter.

Thompson was also a farmer, who planted several hectares of coconut and lumber trees, and operated a pig farm.

Aston Bailey, another JP, hailed Thompson's contribution to sports and culture.

The former custos spearheaded or helped to organise several functions including Heroes' Day celebrations, Independence Day Gala, Emancipation Day celebration, and the Portland Festival Queen Competition.

- Gareth Davis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.